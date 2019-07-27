I’ve Got To Want To Leave Ajax For Them – Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech On Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with a host of clubs including European champions Liverpool, has revealed that no club which tempts him enough to quit Ajax this summer has come forward.



The Morocco international can leave the Dutch champions for a fee of €30m this summer and it had been thought clubs would beat down a path to his door, especially following his performances in the Champions League last term.













But despite links with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Ziyech is still at Ajax and he is in no hurry to move on, with the midfielder insisting that if he does move it must be to a side he really wants to join.



Ziyech, who has been chased by Sevilla, said on FOX Sports: "[Leaving] must be for a club for which I want to trade Ajax in for.



"That hasn't come yet. Until then I am still playing for Ajax and doing my best", he continued.







"I feel at home here."



Ajax kept the silverware flowing on Saturday by beating rivals PSV Eindhoven 2-0 in the season opening Johan Cruyff Shield.



Goals from Kasper Dolberg and Danny Blind were enough to hand Ajax the spoils.



If Premier League sides want to sign Ziyech then they only have until 8th August to do deals, while other clubs can take their time until 2nd September, after choosing not to fall into line with England by closing their transfer windows early.

