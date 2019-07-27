Jurgen Klopp Loves Winger But Can’t Find Space To Bring Him To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has kept Franck Ribery in his thoughts as a potential signing this summer, but no place has so far been freed up at Anfield for the Frenchman.



Ribery is looking for a new club this summer after ending his long association with Bayern Munich and the 36-year-old has not been short of offers.













So far nothing tempting enough has been put to the winger and the jury is out on where he will be playing his football in the upcoming campaign.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Liverpool boss Klopp is a huge admirer of Ribery and would like to see him in the squad at Anfield.



However, Klopp needs to free a space in his attacking group and so far no one has moved on to open up a slot which Ribery could take.







The winger is currently working hard in his own personal pre-season in Bavaria.



Ribery has hired a full-time fitness trainer, who is guiding him through two sessions per day to make sure he is ready when he eventually joins a club.



He has the luxury of being able to move outside the transfer window system due to his free agent status and is waiting to see how the chips fall.



Ribery has big money proposals, but is keen to place sporting and career objectives at the front of his decision.



He will not go back to France, while he has an offer from a famous Brazilian club, along with lucrative proposals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China.

