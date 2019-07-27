XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2019 - 21:44 BST

Jurgen Klopp Loves Winger But Can’t Find Space To Bring Him To Liverpool

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has kept Franck Ribery in his thoughts as a potential signing this summer, but no place has so far been freed up at Anfield for the Frenchman. 

Ribery is looking for a new club this summer after ending his long association with Bayern Munich and the 36-year-old has not been short of offers.


 



So far nothing tempting enough has been put to the winger and the jury is out on where he will be playing his football in the upcoming campaign.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Liverpool boss Klopp is a huge admirer of Ribery and would like to see him in the squad at Anfield.

 


However, Klopp needs to free a space in his attacking group and so far no one has moved on to open up a slot which Ribery could take.


 


The winger is currently working hard in his own personal pre-season in Bavaria.

Ribery has hired a full-time fitness trainer, who is guiding him through two sessions per day to make sure he is ready when he eventually joins a club.

 


He has the luxury of being able to move outside the transfer window system due to his free agent status and is waiting to see how the chips fall.

Ribery has big money proposals, but is keen to place sporting and career objectives at the front of his decision.

He will not go back to France, while he has an offer from a famous Brazilian club, along with lucrative proposals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China.
 