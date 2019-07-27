Jurgen Klopp Said They Were Best Club To Join – Former Liverpool Star On Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Rafael Camacho has revealed that the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Sporting Lisbon would be the best club he could go to if he left Anfield.



Liverpool opted to let Camacho go earlier this summer, selling him to Sporting Lisbon, who beat city rivals Benfica to secure his signature.













The 19-year-old made his senior team debut for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup tie in January and played his first Premier League match just 12 days later.



However, the Portuguese was played at right-back, not his prefered role, leading Camacho to openly express his discontent at being used as a defender after he scored a hat-trick against Leicester Under-23s in April.





He was keen to join Sporting Lisbon in January, but Klopp blocked the move. And when the time came to go in the summer, he says Klopp fully backed his call to head to Sporting Lisbon..







"I spoke to him in December, but he told me that at that moment he would not let me go because I was part of Liverpool's plans and was well with the team", Camacho told Portuguese daily O Jogo.



"Before summer, I told him I wanted to go back to grow up as a professional.





"And he told me it was a great idea, that it [Sporting Lisbon] would be the best club I could go to and if I worked I would have my chance."



Camacho scored eight goals from his 14 appearances in the Premier League 2 last term and will be aiming to play week in, week out at Sporting Lisbon.

