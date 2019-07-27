Jury Is Still Out On These Two Leeds United Players – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Whites duo Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison are yet to prove their worth at the club.



The Englishmen were two of Marcelo Bielsa's first signings at the club last summer, with Bamford arriving permanently from Middlesbrough and Harrison on loan from Manchester City.













Bamford was signed for a fee in the region of £7m, making him Leeds' most expensive purchase since the 2001/02 campaign.



The 25-year-old bagged nine goals from 22 league appearances for the Whites, while Harrison scored on four occasions however both still have doubters amongst the supporters; Harrison has returned on loan again.





Prutton, who plied his trade for the Yorkshire-based club between 2007 and 2010, believes that the jury is still out on the two players, despite Leeds having seen them for a full season.







"Any striker goes through periods of being confident and being not so confident and you are talking about players at Leeds like Bamford and Harrison", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"They are certainly committed to what they are doing but I think the general consensus from the Leeds fans’ perspective is that the jury is still out on them.





"Leeds want the Bamford that scored a bagful of goals for Middlesbrough several seasons ago, not the one that has floated around from club to club in recent years."



The Peacocks kick-off their new Championship season against Bristol City on 4th August and with Kemar Roofe out with injury, Bamford might get the vote to lead the line.

