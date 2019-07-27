XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2019 - 16:24 BST

Jury Is Still Out On These Two Leeds United Players – Former White

 




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Whites duo Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison are yet to prove their worth at the club.

The Englishmen were two of Marcelo Bielsa's first signings at the club last summer, with Bamford arriving permanently from Middlesbrough and Harrison on loan from Manchester City.   


 



Bamford was signed for a fee in the region of £7m, making him Leeds' most expensive purchase since the 2001/02 campaign.

The 25-year-old bagged nine goals from 22 league appearances for the Whites, while Harrison scored on four occasions however both still have doubters amongst the supporters; Harrison has returned on loan again.
 


Prutton, who plied his trade for the Yorkshire-based club between 2007 and 2010, believes that the jury is still out on the two players, despite Leeds having seen them for a full season.



"Any striker goes through periods of being confident and being not so confident and you are talking about players at Leeds like Bamford and Harrison", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

"They are certainly committed to what they are doing but I think the general consensus from the Leeds fans’ perspective is that the jury is still out on them.
 


"Leeds want the Bamford that scored a bagful of goals for Middlesbrough several seasons ago, not the one that has floated around from club to club in recent years."

The Peacocks kick-off their new Championship season against Bristol City on 4th August and with Kemar Roofe out with injury, Bamford might get the vote to lead the line.   
 