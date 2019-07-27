Leeds United Players Won’t Be Any Fitter Than Right Now – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton has tipped Leeds United to be lean and hungry for the new campaign in the Championship next weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been extensively worked in pre-season, in an attempt to get to their best shape ahead of the upcoming season.













Leeds sent half their squad to Australia for two friendlies, while keeping half behind at Thorp Arch for extra fitness work. With the Australia tour completed, Leeds played Cagliari in a friendly clash on Saturday.



And Prutton feels Leeds will be lean and hungry for their upcoming season under Bielsa, as a result of the head coach pushing them to become mentally and physically stronger every day.





The former Whites star also believes the players working under Bielsa at Leeds will never be any fitter than they are at the moment, due to the high standards set by the Argentine in training.







“When you have finished playing, you can look back on it all fondly and with rose-tinted spectacles but the players there under Marcelo Bielsa, I doubt they will ever be any fitter at any time in their career under anyone else”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Bielsa will keep pushing them and pushing them and they will become stronger mentally and stronger physically as well.





“They will be a lean and hungry group of players and if you come away from the football side of it, what a glorious thing to behold to be so fit.”



Leeds will be without the services of Kemar Roofe, who is set to miss four weeks due to an ankle injury, for the opening game of the Championship season at Bristol City, while Luke Ayling is also tipped to be out.

