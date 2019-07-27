Napoli Give Indication They Expect To Lose Out On Nicolas Pepe To Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have given a strong signal they expect to lose out on Lille's Nicolas Pepe to Arsernal by already targeting an alternative.



The Serie A giants have agreed a fee with Lille for Pepe, but have had issues thrashing out personal terms with the player and agreeing commission with his agents.













Arsenal are now firmly in pole position to sign Pepe for a fee of €80m after presenting terms far more to the liking of Pepe's agents.



Napoli know losing out in the chase for Pepe is a strong possibility and, according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, have already picked who they will move to sign if the Ivorian joins Arsenal, in an indication they expect to miss out on the winger.



The Serie A giants will launch a swoop for Hirving Lozano of PSV Eindhoven.







Napoli have long held an interest in the Mexican and would make him target number one if Pepe joins Arsenal, with coach Carlo Ancelotti a big fan.



Losing out on Pepe would be a blow for the Serie A side, who were locked in meetings with the player's representatives earlier this week.



Lille are claimed to have accepted bids from four clubs for Pepe and are leaving it up to the player to pick his next destination.

