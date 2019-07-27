Newcastle United Set To Sign Top Young Goalkeeping Prospect

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are taking advantage of Bolton Wanderers' troubles to sign shot-stopper Jake Turner, according to the Sun.



Bolton continue to be without an owner as administrators look for a buyer and the Trotters have lost a host of players as a result.













Now they are set to see a top goalkeeping talent depart, with Turner set to join Premier League side Newcastle.



Turner, who is 20, was widely rated as a top goalkeeping prospect, but suffered an injury which derailed his progress.



Newcastle will be hoping the custodian can kick on with his development at St James' Park and make good on his potential.







The shot-stopper was on the bench as an unused substitute for Bolton's final Championship game of the season, at Nottingham Forest, last term.



He has been capped by England at both Under-18 and Under-19 level.



It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will look to loan Turner out or slot him into their Under-23 ranks under Neil Redfearn.

