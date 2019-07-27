Player Leaves Club Hotel, Move To Wolves Close For West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves look set to win the race for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, despite interest from Premier League rivals West Ham.



Nuno's side have been pushing to land Cutrone, but had a bid rejected and then saw West Ham start to show interest in the hitman.













Wolves though are set to win the race, according to Sky Italia, with the player having left AC Milan's hotel in Boston to head back to Italy.



The Premier League side will be looking to quickly push the deal over the line and avoid any late hiccups.



Cutrone came through the youth ranks at AC Milan and is rated highly by the club.







He made his senior Italy debut in 2018 after representing the country at every youth level.



Cutrone enjoyed regular first team football with AC Milan last term, turning out 43 times across all competitions and scoring nine goals.



The Rossoneri have him under contract until 2023, but Cutrone now looks set to embark upon a new adventure in the Premier League with Wolves.

