XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2019 - 20:39 BST

Private Fee Flexibility Leaves Newcastle United With Clear Picture On Acceptable Offer For Target

 




Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is prepared to be flexible over the asking price of Stanley Nsoki after rejecting an offer of €8m from Newcastle United. 

The French champions have been looking to bring in cash wherever possible this summer and young talents Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku have already been sold, to Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, respectively.


 



The trend could continue with Nsoki's departure, with PSG sporting director Leonardo having let it be known that the club's asking price of the defender is €15m.

Newcastle have been in talks to sign Nsoki, but have seen their €8m bid knocked back.

 


According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Leonardo has indicated a willingness to be flexible on the asking price however.


 


Leonardo privately has accepted that a fee of €12m may be fair for Nsoki.

The ball is firmly in Newcastle's court to approach the €12m figure, but the Premier League side are not the only club interested in the 20-year-old.

 


Two Serie A clubs, in the shape of Lazio and Roma, are keeping a close watch on the situation involving Nsoki.

And Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne are admirers of the player.

Lazio have already seen an offer to loan Nsoki with an option to buy rejected.

Unlike the trio, Newcastle only have until 8th August to sign Nsoki.
 