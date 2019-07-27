Private Fee Flexibility Leaves Newcastle United With Clear Picture On Acceptable Offer For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is prepared to be flexible over the asking price of Stanley Nsoki after rejecting an offer of €8m from Newcastle United.



The French champions have been looking to bring in cash wherever possible this summer and young talents Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku have already been sold, to Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, respectively.













The trend could continue with Nsoki's departure, with PSG sporting director Leonardo having let it be known that the club's asking price of the defender is €15m.



Newcastle have been in talks to sign Nsoki, but have seen their €8m bid knocked back.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Leonardo has indicated a willingness to be flexible on the asking price however.







Leonardo privately has accepted that a fee of €12m may be fair for Nsoki.



The ball is firmly in Newcastle's court to approach the €12m figure, but the Premier League side are not the only club interested in the 20-year-old.



Two Serie A clubs, in the shape of Lazio and Roma, are keeping a close watch on the situation involving Nsoki.



And Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne are admirers of the player.



Lazio have already seen an offer to loan Nsoki with an option to buy rejected.



Unlike the trio, Newcastle only have until 8th August to sign Nsoki.

