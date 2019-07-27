Rangers Aware of European Giants’ Interest In 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are mulling a swoop for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and have watched him in Europa League action, with the Gers aware of their interest, according to the Evening Times.



Morelos has continually been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, but Gers boss Steven Gerrard has been clear he does not want to sell the Colombian late in the transfer window.













AC Milan are now the latest club on the scene for Morelos and they had a scout at Ibrox to watch him in action against St Joseph's in the Europa League, while he was watched again against Progres Niederkorn.



It is claimed that Rangers are aware that the Serie A giants are keen on Morelos, but no bids have been put in for the 23-year-old yet.



The San Siro outfit are set to bring in funds by selling striker Patrick Cutrone to Wolves soon, but whether they would be able to present an offer good enough to tempt Rangers remains to be seen.







Morelos is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2023.



He has enjoyed a good start to the campaign, scoring four times in three Europa League qualifier outings so far.



Moving to AC Milan though would mean no European football for Morelos this season however, with the Rossoneri banned from the Europa League after breaching financial fair play rules.

