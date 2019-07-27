Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso Set For Nabil Fekir Link-up As Betis Wait For Juicy Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso is expected back at training with Real Betis' first team squad on Tuesday with the Spanish side determined he will not leave unless a juicy offer arrives.



Betis recently signed Nabil Fekir from Lyon and coach Rubi has admitted he would love the chance to put Lo Celsco and the France international in the same team.













He may yet have the opportunity as, according to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, no club have yet come close to satisfying Betis' demand for €75m.



As such, Lo Celso is expected to train with the Betis first team on Tuesday, with the Spanish side also due back from their pre-season trip to Mexico.



The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was granted extra time off this summer due to his efforts at the Copa America with Argentina.







Coach Rubi will have an opportunity to see Fekir and Lo Celso link up on the training pitch, but it is far from clear if he will have the pair on the books by the time a new La Liga season kicks off.



Tottenham are still keen on Lo Celso and have been working to try and reach an agreement with Betis, but the Spanish side will resist his departure unless a juicy proposal arrives.



It had been thought that Fekir would be Lo Celso's replacement at the Spanish side, but so far there is no further movement towards the exit door for Lo Celso.

