06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/07/2019 - 22:22 BST

Australia Experience Great, Leeds United Star Says

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has termed the Whites' experience in Australia as a great one and is now focusing on the final steps before the start of the new Championship campaign.

The Whites played two games on their trip to Australia, suffering a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United, before then bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.  


 



Marcelo Bielsa's side capped off their pre-season preparations by playing out a 1-1 draw in Italy with Cagliari on Saturday and will now look forward to taking on Bristol City in the Championship on Sunday.

Leeds striker Bamford, looking back to the Australia tour, has thanked the fans that travelled and insisted the experience was superb.
 


"Thank you to everyone who supported us out in Australia, it's been a great experience", Bamford told his club's official media.



"Happy to be back home and continue our work", he added.

Leeds will now focus on putting the finishing touches to their work ahead of their trip to Ashton Gate and Bamford is expected to lead the line following an injury to Kemar Roofe. 
 


The club have yet to replace centre-back Pontus Jansson after selling him to Brentford and all eyes will be on whether they make additions before the early closing Premier League and Championship window shuts on 8th August.
 