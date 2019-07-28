Benfica Working To Raise Talent’s Buy-out Clause Amid Liverpool Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is working to increase the buy-out clause in Ferro's contract, amid interest from Liverpool in the young centre-back.



Ferro broke through into the Benfica first team during the second half of last term and finished with 13 Portuguese top flight outings under his belt, along with appearances in the Europa League.













His development has not gone unnoticed and Jurgen Klopp's European champions are interested.



Benfica supremo Vieira does not want to take any chances when it comes to Ferro and, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, has opened talks on a new contract with the player.



Ferro's buy-out clause at Benfica is already set at €100m, but such a sum is not enough for Vieira, who wants to push it up to €120m.







The defender's current salary is low by the standards of Benfica first team stars and Vieira will propose bumping it up to €600,000 per season.



Ferro is not angling for a move away from the Estadio da Luz, but Benfica want to be in a strong position if he further kicks on and becomes hot property.



The Lisbon giants lost talented youngster Joao Felix earlier this summer when Atletico Madrid met his buy-out clause, paying around €126m to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

