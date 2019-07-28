Can’t Afford Fee, Can’t Afford Wages, But Ligue 1 Side Still Interested In Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne remain interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, but cannot afford his asking price or wages.



The former Marseille star is surplus to requirements at St Mary's and Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to move him on this summer.













Lemina has been linked with shock moves to both Arsenal and Manchester United, but Wolves are the most recent Premier League side to show an interest in the player.



Saint-Etienne want to take Lemina back to France to bolster their midfield options, but according to French sports daily L'Equipe are facing a big financial issue in doing so.



Southampton want €15m for Lemina, a fee which Saint-Etienne do not have the means to afford.







The Ligue 1 side are also unable to afford to take on the salary which Lemina currently earns in England.



It is claimed the most likely formula which could take Lemina to Saint-Etienne goes by way of a loan.



Southampton would need to cover a portion of his wages during the loan stint, but Saint-Etienne look out of options when it comes to signing the 25-year-old if the Premier League side do not play ball.

