Can’t Praise Them Enough – Rangers Midfielder Hails Coaching Team

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes that the upcoming season could be special for the Gers and has heaped praise on boss Steven Gerrard and his backroom staff.



It was last summer that the Scottish Premiership side decided to put their trust in former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who at the time did not have experience coaching a senior side, by appointing him as the manager.













One year down the line, there appears to be a sense of belief among the Rangers faithful that the club can put an end to the hegemony that is being exercised by the side's league rivals Celtic.



Off the bat, an eight-point increase from Rangers' previous season's points tally raised optimism amongst former Gers stars that Gerrard's side are on the right path.





Jack, who will be hoping to feature prominently for Rangers this season, is full of praise for what Gerrard and his coaching team have done for the playing staff since their appointment.







"I can't praise them enough", Jack told Rangers TV.



"They have been excellent for me, and excellent for the full squad and the club to be honest.





"Since they came in, they've brought freshness and real good ideas.



"They've got a really strong squad that you can make changes to and is still just as strong.



"We're in the right direction and I think under them if we keep learning and keep pushing every day, then it could be a special season."



Rangers kick-off their new Scottish Premiership season against Kilmarnock on 4th August, while they are also bidding to progress through the Europa League qualifiers and into the group stage.

