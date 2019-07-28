Celtic Legend Mocks Sheyi Ojo’s Rangers Better Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has taken aim at Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo for his claim that Rangers are a better team than Celtic.



Celtic have been dominating Scottish football for close to a decade and have won eight back-to-back league titles, keeping their stranglehold on proceedings north of the border.













Rangers closed the gap on Celtic last season, but were not anywhere near winning the league title despite the improvements they made under new manager Steven Gerrard.



They did beat Celtic twice at Ibrox and their activity during the summer has raised hopes of Rangers finally getting close to winning the league back from the Bhoys next season.





Ojo, who joined Rangers from Liverpool on loan this summer, believes that at the moment Rangers are a better side than champions Celtic.







Sutton has mocked the Rangers new boy for the comment and indicated that there is little proof to support the statement.



“Yes of course”, the former Bhoy wrote sarcastically on Twitter.





“And they’ve proved it over the last 8 years.”



Rangers and Celtic are set to face-off for the first derby of the season on 1st September at Ibrox.

