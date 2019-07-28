XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2019 - 10:21 BST

Celtic Legend Mocks Sheyi Ojo’s Rangers Better Claim

 




Chris Sutton has taken aim at Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo for his claim that Rangers are a better team than Celtic.

Celtic have been dominating Scottish football for close to a decade and have won eight back-to-back league titles, keeping their stranglehold on proceedings north of the border.  


 



Rangers closed the gap on Celtic last season, but were not anywhere near winning the league title despite the improvements they made under new manager Steven Gerrard.

They did beat Celtic twice at Ibrox and their activity during the summer has raised hopes of Rangers finally getting close to winning the league back from the Bhoys next season.
 


Ojo, who joined Rangers from Liverpool on loan this summer, believes that at the moment Rangers are a better side than champions Celtic.



Sutton has mocked the Rangers new boy for the comment and indicated that there is little proof to support the statement.

“Yes of course”, the former Bhoy wrote sarcastically on Twitter.
 


“And they’ve proved it over the last 8 years.”

Rangers and Celtic are set to face-off for the first derby of the season on 1st September at Ibrox.   
 