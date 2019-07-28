Claim From France: Nicolas Pepe To Arsenal Not Done Yet, Liverpool and Inter Remain In Mix

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal's swoop for Nicolas Pepe is not done and dusted yet, and Liverpool and Inter remain in the mix for the winger's signature, it has been claimed in France.



The Gunners have been pressing the accelerator in the chase for Pepe in recent days and appear to have seen off competition from Napoli, though the Italians are not yet fully out of the picture.













Pepe to Arsenal has in some quarters been framed as a done deal, but according to French radio station RMC the agreement is not over the line yet.



It is also claimed that Liverpool and Inter also remain in the mix for Pepe.



Lille want €80m for Pepe and were recently claimed in France to have accepted offers from four clubs for the winger, leaving it up to the player to decide where to go.







Arsenal, Inter, Napoli and Liverpool are the clubs who are suggested to have met Lille's €80m demand.



Whether the Gunners have seen off their competitiors for the Ivorian winger remains to be seen, but they are pushing to take the player to the Emirates Stadium.



Signing Pepe would be a big statement of intent for a club that are heading into a third consecutive season without Champions League football on the agenda.

