XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2019 - 22:33 BST

Claim From France: Nicolas Pepe To Arsenal Not Done Yet, Liverpool and Inter Remain In Mix

 




Arsenal's swoop for Nicolas Pepe is not done and dusted yet, and Liverpool and Inter remain in the mix for the winger's signature, it has been claimed in France. 

The Gunners have been pressing the accelerator in the chase for Pepe in recent days and appear to have seen off competition from Napoli, though the Italians are not yet fully out of the picture.


 



Pepe to Arsenal has in some quarters been framed as a done deal, but according to French radio station RMC the agreement is not over the line yet.

It is also claimed that Liverpool and Inter also remain in the mix for Pepe.

 


Lille want €80m for Pepe and were recently claimed in France to have accepted offers from four clubs for the winger, leaving it up to the player to decide where to go.


 


Arsenal, Inter, Napoli and Liverpool are the clubs who are suggested to have met Lille's €80m demand.

Whether the Gunners have seen off their competitiors for the Ivorian winger remains to be seen, but they are pushing to take the player to the Emirates Stadium.

 


Signing Pepe would be a big statement of intent for a club that are heading into a third consecutive season without Champions League football on the agenda.
 