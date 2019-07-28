Claim From Italy: Arsenal and Wolves Target Could Easily Secure Release From Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Wolves linked Sami Khedira could comfortably reach an agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract and move on this summer as a free agent, it has been claimed.



Khedira's future at Juventus is under the microscope amid interest from a number of clubs and he could move on this summer.













He has received offers from Fenerbahce and Wolves, while Arsenal and Fiorentina have also been mooted as keen; Khedira was in attendance at Arsenal's Emirates Cup pre-season tournament on Sunday.



According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, it would be easy for the midfielder to agree with Juventus to end his contract this summer.



Khedira would have to decide where he wants to move to however.







It has been claimed he favours a return to the German Bundesliga, but it is unclear if he has received a proposal he deems acceptable yet.



For Arsenal and Wolves, a deal would have to be done before the Premier League window closes on 8th August, unless he frees himself from Juventus before that date.



Other clubs outside Italy with an interest in Khedira have until 2nd September to do deals after their leagues opted not to follow the Premier League example, set last summer, of closing its window early.

