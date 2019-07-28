Fee Agreement Close But Newcastle With Personal Terms Work To Do On Stanley Nsoki

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are poised to beat Lazio, Roma and Saint-Etienne to the signature of Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley Nsoki, but still have work to do.



PSG are ready to let the 20-year-old move on from the Parc des Princes this summer and have been looking for a €15m fee to sanction the deal.













Lazio have failed with a loan with option to buy bid, while Newcastle's proposal of €8m was also quickly knocked back.



Now though Nsoki could be St James' Park bound as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Newcastle are close to agreeing a fee with PSG.



The Magpies have come back to the table with a proposal of €11m for Nsoki and are now close to agreeing a deal with PSG.







However, even if Newcastle can agree with PSG then they still have work to do.



The Premier League side have not yet managed to agree terms with the player, despite holding talks with his representatives.



Nsoki has also attracted interest from Roma and Saint-Etienne, but could be playing his football in England next season.

