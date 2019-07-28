XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/07/2019 - 15:51 BST

He Made Difference – Pedro Obiang On Swapping West Ham For Sassuolo

 




Pedro Obiang has revealed that Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi was key in convincing him to leave West Ham United for the Italian club. 

Sassuolo snapped Obiang up from the Hammers earlier this month, taking the former Sampdoria man back to Italy after he had been linked with a return to Serie A persistently over the previous 12 months.


 



Capturing the 27-year-old from the Premier League club is a coup for Sassuolo and Obiang has lifted the lid on De Zerbi's influential role.

He told the club's official channel: "I feel very well with these first days of work with Sassuolo.

 


"I've found good guys with a great desire to work.


 


"The coach certainly made the difference in my decision.

"He was so insistent about having me and in the end he was right."

 


Sassuolo finished in eleventh place in the Serie A standings last season and De Zerbi earmarked Obiang as an essential signing for the Neroverdi to make.

Obiang left Italian football in 2015 to sign for West Ham from Sampdoria and enjoyed regular game time in the Premier League during his spell at the Hammers.
 