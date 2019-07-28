I Want More And More – Tottenham Talent Motivated By First Team Taster

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur starlet Troy Parrott has revealed that a taste of first team action on the club's pre-season tour has left him hungry for more, as the new campaign quickly approaches.



Parrott was handed his first team debut for Tottenham in the International Champions Cup win over Juventus, starting the match which ended 3-2 in Spurs' favour thanks to a superb 50-yard Harry Kane lob.













As many as eleven players who progressed through the youth ranks were used in the match by Mauricio Pochettino and 17-year-old Parrott admits a taste of first team action has whetted his appetite for further opportunities, which he is sure will come if he works hard.



“It [the chance] goes to show that the gaffer is willing to give youngsters a chance", Parrott told his club's official website.





"That motivates all of us to keep pushing on and when you get that little experience, as I said before, you want more and more.







"Hopefully this will push us all on and we’ll keep going.”



The youngster formed the attacking line along with Heung-Min Son and influenced Tottenham's first goal as Erik Lamela tapped in from Parrott's saved shot.





Pochettino has regularly used pre-season tours to take a peek at the next generation and Parrott again featured in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Thursday.

