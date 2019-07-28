Idrissa Gueye Arrives In France To Finalise Paris Saint-Germain Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has arrived in Paris.



The midfielder is set to complete a switch to French champions Paris Saint-Germain after a fee of around the €32m mark was agreed with Everton for his services.













PSG tried to sign Gueye in the January transfer window earlier this year, but saw multiple bids rejected by Everton as they kept hold of the player.



The situation is different six months on and the Toffees are cashing in on the 29-year-old.



According to French radio station RMC, Gueye has just arrived in Paris.







PSG are keen to push the transfer through as quickly as possible and he will start his medical checks with the French champions on Monday.



If Gueye comes through the tests then he will put pen to paper on a contract at the Parc des Princes.



PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the midfielder and preferred him over other options this summer.



Everton are expected to move quickly to replace Gueye at Goodison Park.

