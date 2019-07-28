XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2019 - 17:45 BST

Idrissa Gueye Arrives In France To Finalise Paris Saint-Germain Move

 




Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has arrived in Paris. 

The midfielder is set to complete a switch to French champions Paris Saint-Germain after a fee of around the €32m mark was agreed with Everton for his services.


 



PSG tried to sign Gueye in the January transfer window earlier this year, but saw multiple bids rejected by Everton as they kept hold of the player.

The situation is different six months on and the Toffees are cashing in on the 29-year-old.

 


According to French radio station RMC, Gueye has just arrived in Paris.


 


PSG are keen to push the transfer through as quickly as possible and he will start his medical checks with the French champions on Monday.

If Gueye comes through the tests then he will put pen to paper on a contract at the Parc des Princes.

 


PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the midfielder and preferred him over other options this summer.

Everton are expected to move quickly to replace Gueye at Goodison Park.
 