Juventus and Aston Villa In Constant Contact Over Mattia Perin Deal, Moving To Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa and Juventus are in frequent contact at present as they bid to finalise a move for goalkeeper Mattia Perin to Villa Park.



The custodian had been set to join Portuguese giants Benfica, but the deal collapsed due to issues in his medical.













Villa still want to land the goalkeeper and have been in talks with Juventus to make the deal happen, as Dean Smith looks to add the Italian to his ranks before the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.



According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Aston Villa and Juventus are currently in regular contact as they bid to complete the transfer.



Juventus are set to pocket the same sale sum they agreed with Benfica for Perin, of €15m.







Despite both clubs motoring to close the deal, Perin has continued to take his time over deciding on the move.



But the pressure is soon set to be on the Italian to give the green light as Juventus are moving towards being able to finalise the transfer.



Juventus signed the 26-year-old goalkeeper last summer on a four-year contract, paying a fee of €12m plus a further €3m in bonuses to Genoa.



Perin has been capped twice by Italy.

