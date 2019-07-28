Juventus Move Ahead Of Inter In Romelu Lukaku Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have edged ahead of their Serie A rivals Inter in the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.



Lukaku wants to leave Manchester United this summer and the Premier League giants are prepared to let him go as long as their €83m valuation of the player is met.













Manchester United rejected an all-cash €60m offer from Inter last week and have asked the Serie A giants to quickly come up with the cash they want or risk losing out on him.



Inter have been working in the background to table a fresh bid, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have raced past their Italian rivals in the pursuit of the Belgian.





The Serie A champions are claimed to be in talks with Juventus and believe Lukaku is one of the two strikers who could be signed this summer, the other being Mauro Icardi.







Juventus are also prepared to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of a deal to take Lukaku to Turin in the coming days.



It has also been suggested that Lukaku is not against the idea of joining Juventus and a rough agreement exists between the player and the Italian champions over a deal.





The Belgian has been Inter coach Antonio Conte’s top target, but the club’s financial difficulties seem to have handed the keys to Lukaku’s signing to Juventus.

