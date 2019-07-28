Kalvin Phillips Prepared To Turn Screw On Leeds United To Get Aston Villa Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalvin Phillips is ready to snub signing a new contract with Leeds United to put pressure on the Whites to sell him to Aston Villa, according to the Sun.



The midfielder is wanted at Villa Park by Dean Smith, but the Premier League side are yet to reach an agreement with a Leeds side that do not want to lose him.













Phillips, who is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer of 2021, is claimed to be keen to make the move to Aston Villa to realise his Premier League dream.



However, with Aston Villa refusing to go beyond an offer of £15m, Phillips is at risk of missing out.



The midfielder though is prepared to do his bit to try and pressure Leeds into doing a deal with Aston Villa.







Phillips has been offered a fresh contract by Leeds, but sees little appeal in signing it.



Instead, he is prepared to snub the Whites' proposal and remain on the same wages throughout next season and into next summer, when he would have just one year left on his contract.



Leeds could struggle to earn big money next summer for a player who will be 24 years old and entering the final year of his deal at Elland Road.

