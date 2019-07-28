Liverpool Interested In 22-Year-Old Portuguese Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are showing interest in young Benfica defender Ferro.



The European champions have held off spending this summer and are poised to enjoy a quiet summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp bets on his squad being able to continue to achieve without significant changes.













However, Liverpool are still alive to potential reinforcements and their eyes have been drawn to Portugal and the Estadio da Luz.



The Reds are attracted to 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Ferro, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.



Ferro, 22, came through the youth ranks at Benfica and only broke into the senior side in the second half of last season, finishing the campaign with 13 league appearances under his belt.







The defender's potential has been enough to alert Liverpool, though whether the Reds will try to sign Ferro this summer, or in a future transfer window, remains to be seen.



Benfica have Ferro under contract at the Estadio da Luz until the summer of 2023 and will be looking to continue to involve him in the first team next season.



He also turned out for the Portuguese giants in the Europa League and scored in the last 16 against Dinamo Zagreb.

