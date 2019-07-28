XRegister
28/07/2019 - 23:19 BST

Manchester United and Wolves Come Up Short With Centre-Back Approaches

 




Benfica have knocked back offers from Manchester United and Wolves for Portugal centre-back Ruben Dias and want to resist selling him this summer.

Dias has been on the watch list of several clubs in the Premier League this summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica.  


 



The defender is rated highly in Portuguese football and has popped up on the radar of clubs such as Manchester United and Wolves, who are in the market for centre-backs.

And according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the two clubs have failed with bids to sign the defender from Benfica this summer.
 


The Portuguese giants recently rejected bids from Manchester United and Wolves and want to keep him at the club next season.



While the offers were big, they were not close to the €66m release clause that Dias has in his Benfica contract at the moment.

The Portuguese giants are aware that they could return with improved offers soon and are looking to tie him down to a new contract.
 


But aware of the offers from the Premier League, Dias has revised his wage demands and want a contract worth €2m net per year.

Benfica are keen to see him sign on a new deal, which would take the release clause figure to €88m.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves, who signed Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid and Manchester United, who want Harry Maguire from Leicester City, will consider triggering Dias’ current release clause to snare him away from Benfica.   
 