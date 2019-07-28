Mauricio Pochettino Bats Away Danny Rose Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has batted away questions on Danny Rose's future and insists if the club have anything to say regarding the left-back they will announce it.



Rose was left out of Tottenham's pre-season trip to Asia and told he could look for a new club to end his stay in north London.













Question marks have been raised over whether Rose will go and to where, but Pochettino is not prepared to be drawn into answering speculation over the defender.



Pochettino says that all the players at the club who did not head off on the tour will be involved back in north London.





"No, I think the club have said nothing. It's not my position to talk about the players who are not here", he said at a press conference when asked about Rose.







"If the club need to communicate something they will communicate.



"You know very well Vincent has been sold and GK Nkoudou, Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Wanyama, there are a lot of players training at the training ground.





"The only update is going to come through the website or the club if they need to.



"They are our players who are training in London and when we go back they will be involved with the first team."



Tottenham have already sold one full-back this summer in the shape of Kieran Trippier, who has joined Atletico Madrid.

