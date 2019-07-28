XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/07/2019 - 10:15 BST

Napoli Not Giving Up On Nicolas Pepe, Pushing To Convince Winger To Snub Arsenal

 




Napoli are prepared to improve their contractual offer to Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe and are looking to convince the player to move to the San Paolo this summer.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign the attacker after agreeing on a deal worth €80m with Ligue 1 side Lille for Pepe’s signature.  


 



The Gunners have also blown Napoli out of the water with their proposal to pay four times the commission the Serie A giants have offered the player’s agents.

The Italian side are on the back foot in the pursuit of the Ivorian, but they have not given up hope of taking him to the San Paolo this summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are banking on convincing the player personally to consider a move to Napoli over Arsenal in the coming days.



The Serie A giants are prepared to add more millions to their €5m salary offer to Pepe and are keen to hold talks with the player directly.

Napoli can offer Champions League football while Arsenal are set to be out of Europe’s elite club competition for the third year running.
 


But the Serie A giants are aware that they are not the favourites anymore as his agents have a clear influence on Pepe and where he will eventually play next season.   
 