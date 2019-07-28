XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/07/2019 - 21:19 BST

Newcastle Players Have Responded To Me – Steve Bruce

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes that the Magpies already have the nucleus of a strong team and insists the players have responded well to his management.

The Premier League side tempted Bruce to succeed Rafael Benitez at St James' Park, with the manager making the move from Sheffield Wednesday.  


 



He has already been backed by the big money signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim and more players are expected to arrive before the early closing Premier League transfer window shuts.

Bruce feels there is a good group at Newcastle from their promotion winning season in the Championship.
 


He also insists that the players have so far responded well to him taking charge.



"They have responded well towards myself", Bruce was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

"There is a nucleus here, that did so well in the Championship, and that has stayed together.
 


"If I can add to them, I’m sure we’ve got a squad good enough and capable enough to take us forward."

Newcastle took part in the Premier League Asia Trophy earlier this summer, while they lost 2-1 at Preston North End in a friendly on Saturday.   
 