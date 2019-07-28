Now Go And Beat Kilmarnock, Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his players to kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a win away at Kilmarnock next weekend.



The Gers completed their pre-season friendly programme on Sunday by beating English Championship side Derby County 1-0 at Ibrox.













Gerrard is delighted with how pre-season has gone for Rangers, while they are also continuing to navigate their way through the Europa League qualifying rounds.



The Premiership campaign starts next weekend for Rangers and Gerrard has challenged his side to build on their positive pre-season by beating Kilmarnock.



He told Rangers TV: "I am really pleased with how pre-season has gone and I am really satisfied with the place we are in going into the league season.







"Now, we have got to go and get into the next round in Europe and we have got to go and put in such a strong performance away at Kilmarnock and try to get maximum points there", Gerrard added.



Rangers play the second leg of their Europa League second round qualifier against Progres Niederkorn this coming Thursday, carrying a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Ibrox.



Following a trip to Rugby Park to play Kilmarnock, Rangers' next Premiership assignment is a visit from Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian to Ibrox.

