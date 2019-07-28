XRegister
06 October 2018

28/07/2019 - 08:26 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Expect Idrissa Gueye Medical On Tuesday

 




Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is due for a medical at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday ahead of his proposed move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been keen to join PSG since the winter window when the Parisians unsuccessfully tried to sign him from the Merseyside club.  


 



However, the transfer saga is now drawing to a close and Senegalese is on the verge of completing his move to PSG from Everton.

The two clubs have reached an agreement over a fee and Everton are set to pocket a figure of €32m from his departure, excluding bonuses.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Gueye is set to travel to France and is due for a medical at PSG on Tuesday ahead of completing a move.



Personal terms have been agreed between his agents and PSG and he will sign a long-term contract with the club upon the successful completion of the medical checks.

PSG are hopeful of announcing the 29-year-old’s arrival sometime later this week and end the saga over his future.
 


Everton have identified a few names who could replace Gueye and Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly on their radar.   
 