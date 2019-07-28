Roma Taking Fresh Approach To Toby Alderweireld Swoop, Interest Not Dead

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are still in the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld and are looking to convince the player to consider joining the club this summer.



Tottenham are in a position to ask for a hefty fee for the defender’s departure after the €28m release clause on his contract expired on Thursday.













However, Roma still believe Tottenham will need to be realistic on Alderweireld given the player is now entering the final year of his contract.



And if Roma can convince Alderweireld to agree to move to Italy, they could put pressure on Spurs to sell rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants want to reach out to the player himself to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.







Roma have tasked former Tottenham director of football Franco Baldini to get Alderweireld on-board with the idea of joining the Serie A giants.



If the player can be convinced, Roma will hold fresh talks with Tottenham to secure a deal to sign him.





It remains to be seen what Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will do if he is presented with a player determined to leave and who has a contract which has just a year to run.

