Romelu Lukaku Could Make Big Impact In Serie A – Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes that former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku could have a huge impact at Italian giants Inter, if they can succeed in signing him from Manchester United.



Antonio Conte has zeroed in on Lukaku as his priority target in the ongoing summer transfer window and the Italian giants have been in discussions to land him.













However, the Nerazzurri have yet to reach an agreement for Lukaku and with Juventus now having arrived on the scene as another potential destination for the striker, the pressure is on at the San Siro.



Manchester United want to recoup the money they paid to Everton to sign Lukaku.





And amidst uncertainty surrounding Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford, Zola has claimed the Belgian could have a significant impact at Inter, should he join them.







The former Chelsea assistant boss stressed that Lukaku is the ideal fit for Antonio Conte’s style and admits he could be at an advantage in Italy due to his formative years in the Premier League.



“In addition to the purchases already made, I read that Lukaku could also arrive”, Zola told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.





“He would certainly be a signing who could have a great impact.



"He has the right characteristics for the style deployed by Conte and he is a striker who, coming from a league like the English one, could find so many advantages in Italy.



“At the physical and athletic level, the Premier League is preparing you really well right now and I am sure he could make a big impact in Serie A.”



Lukaku, who has a contract with Manchester United until 2022, netted 15 goals in all competitions last season.

