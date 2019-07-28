Scottish Football Isn’t Great – Nottingham Forest Legend Cautious On Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has sounded a note of caution over the club's interest in Celtic linked Scott McKenna.



The Tricky Trees are aiming to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season and have zeroed in on Aberdeen centre-back McKenna.













Celtic had an offer for McKenna knocked back late last month, with Aberdeen claimed to value the defender at the £10m mark.



Now it is claimed that Nottingham Forest and QPR have come to the party with big bids for McKenna, but Aberdeen are refusing to be moved on their asking price.



Forest legend Burns has sounded a note of caution on McKenna however, insisting the Scottish game is not of a high standard.







However, he feels if McKenna is a leader and organiser at the back then he could be what the Tricky Trees need.



Burns wrote in his Nottingham Post column: "They've got a lot of defenders as it is, but have been linked with Scotland defender Scott McKenna.



"He's playing regularly for Aberdeen, but Scottish football isn't in good shape. The standard isn't great.



"He's highly rated though, with a lot of clubs in England said to want him. If he's a leader and an organiser, then great.



"That's one big thing Forest have lacked for a long time. The game last season against Norwich still sticks with me.



"They should have won that game, not drawn it 3-3. If they had won, I really believe last season would have played out differently."



Aberdeen are braced for further interest in McKenna as the transfer window closes early for Premier League and Championship clubs, slamming shut on 8th August; Scottish sides have until 2nd September to do their business.

