Tanguy Ndombele Is Unbelievable – Tottenham Team-mate Impressed

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son feels Spurs have landed an unbelievable player in the shape of Tanguy Ndombele, but has cautioned that the midfielder will need time to adapt to life in north London.



The Lilywhites beat off competition to sign Ndombele from French giants Lyon earlier this summer, agreeing a fee which could eventually reach €72m.













The 22-year-old has given Spurs fans a glimpse of his talent on the club's pre-season trip to Asia and they are relishing seeing what he can do against rivals in the Premier League.



And Son has admitted he is enjoying spending time with Ndombele, who locked horns with Paul Pogba in Spurs' loss against Manchester United on Thursday.





"I'm really, really enjoying being with him [Ndombele]. He's a funny guy", Son was quoted as saying by football.london.







"I've tried to speak to him, we understand each other very, very well."



Son has no doubts over Ndombele's quality, but feels the midfielder will need time to settle in at the club, along with support from his team-mates.





"He's an unbelievable player we've signed.



"He needs time, the players next to him have to help."



Tottenham are continuing their pre-season preparations and will go up against Spanish giants Real Madrid in an Audi Cup clash at the Allianz Arena, Munich, on Tuesday evening.

