This Shows Club Rate Me Highly – Newcastle United Starlet

Newcastle United teenager Kell Watts feels that the club involving a number of players from the Under-23 ranks on the trip to the Premier League Asia Trophy shows huge belief.



Watts, along with four of his academy team-mates, Elias Sorensen, Matty Longstaff, Owen Bailey and Tom Allan, was part of the pre-season tour to China and the group were handed their debuts in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.













The youngsters continue to be part of the team's pre-season preparations and are building up to a new campaign in the Premier League 2 with the Magpies Under-23s.



Watts believes that confidence amongst the Under-23s who headed to China will be huge due to the vote of confidence the club have given them.





He also acknowledged the big difference in level between Under-23 and senior football.







"It gives yourself massive confidence from travelling with the first-team squad because if you can play at senior level, you feel can go and play under-23 games", Watts said to his club's official site.



"It's a massive difference in terms of levels and it should give the lads, who played in China, the belief in their own ability.





"It shows that the club think of highly of the players and going back to the under-23s after that experience abroad will help massively.



"A few of us that went away to China have only played 30 minutes of football.



"It will be good to hopefully play a large part of the game to get our fitness levels back up to our best."



Newcastle are still settling into life under new manager Steve Bruce and Watts will hope to have caught the ex-Hull boss' eye.

