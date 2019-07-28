XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2019 - 17:59 BST

Tottenham and Man Utd Target Paulo Dybala Ready To Make Key Demand

 




Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala is likely to demand massive wages if he has to leave Juventus this summer.

Dybala has not been keen to leave Juventus and has been looking forward to speaking to new coach Maurizio Sarri about his role in the team.  


 



But his future came into sharp focus towards the end of the week after it emerged Juventus are likely to offer him to Manchester United as part of a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing him, having lodged their interest, and are preparing to table a bid to signal their intent in this summer’s transfer window.
 


Dybala is coming around to the idea that he could be forced into leaving Juventus, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is expected to ask for massive wages if he has to back his bags in Turin.



The Argentine is likely to demand a salary package of around €9m to €10m net, per year, from his suitors if he has to leave Juventus.

His potential wage demands are much higher than he is currently earning at Juventus.
 


But Dybala believes he is entitled to a massive hike in his earnings if he is being edged out of Juventus this summer.

It could mean trouble for Tottenham’s interest as adhering to Dybala’s demands could mean smashing their meticulously planned wage structure.   
 