Tottenham and Man Utd Target Paulo Dybala Ready To Make Key Demand

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala is likely to demand massive wages if he has to leave Juventus this summer.



Dybala has not been keen to leave Juventus and has been looking forward to speaking to new coach Maurizio Sarri about his role in the team.













But his future came into sharp focus towards the end of the week after it emerged Juventus are likely to offer him to Manchester United as part of a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku.



Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing him, having lodged their interest, and are preparing to table a bid to signal their intent in this summer’s transfer window.





Dybala is coming around to the idea that he could be forced into leaving Juventus, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is expected to ask for massive wages if he has to back his bags in Turin.







The Argentine is likely to demand a salary package of around €9m to €10m net, per year, from his suitors if he has to leave Juventus.



His potential wage demands are much higher than he is currently earning at Juventus.





But Dybala believes he is entitled to a massive hike in his earnings if he is being edged out of Juventus this summer.



It could mean trouble for Tottenham’s interest as adhering to Dybala’s demands could mean smashing their meticulously planned wage structure.

