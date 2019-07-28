West Ham Target Morgan Sanson Could Stay Put

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham linked midfielder Morgan Sanson could continue at Marseille next season despite speculation over his future at the club.



The 24-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Marseille during the ongoing summer transfer window.













He still has three years left on his contract and has attracted interest from the Premier League, with West Ham having been repeatedly linked with him.



Marseille have been willing to let him go and pocket a big fee in order to lessen the financial pressure they are under.





But according to French daily La Provence, the midfielder could stay at Marseille next season despite all the rumours linking him with a move.







Sanson has impressed during pre-season and there are indications and new coach Andre Villas-Boas might consider keeping him at the club.



For the moment, none of his suitors have made a concrete move to snare the midfielder away from Marseille this summer.





West Ham are interested but they are up against the early closing Premier League transfer window.

