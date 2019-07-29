Carlo Ancelotti Leading Fresh Charm Offensive For Arsenal Target Nicolas Pepe

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have agreed to meet the wage demands of Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe, with coach Carlo Ancelotti taking a personal interest in trying to convince the player.



Arsenal have agreed an €80m deal with Lille for the Ivorian attacker and are looking to secure his signature in the coming days.













Napoli have also agreed a fee with Lille and there are suggestions that Pepe’s move to Arsenal is far from a certainty, with Inter and Liverpool also in the mix for him.



The Serie A giants have not given up hope of signing the attacker and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have agreed to accept Pepe's wage demands to push through a deal.





Arsenal remain in pole position to capture the winger and there are suggestions that a deal could be pushed over the line in the next few days.







But Napoli have continued to push and coach Ancelotti has made a personal intervention to turn the tide in the Italian club’s favour.



The Napoli coach is trying to convince the player to move to the San Paolo, putting emphasis on the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.





Arsenal will miss out on Europe’s elite competition for the third season running next term.

