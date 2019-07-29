XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2019 - 11:01 BST

Carlo Ancelotti Leading Fresh Charm Offensive For Arsenal Target Nicolas Pepe

 




Napoli have agreed to meet the wage demands of Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe, with coach Carlo Ancelotti taking a personal interest in trying to convince the player.

Arsenal have agreed an €80m deal with Lille for the Ivorian attacker and are looking to secure his signature in the coming days.  


 



Napoli have also agreed a fee with Lille and there are suggestions that Pepe’s move to Arsenal is far from a certainty, with Inter and Liverpool also in the mix for him.

The Serie A giants have not given up hope of signing the attacker and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have agreed to accept Pepe's wage demands to push through a deal.
 


Arsenal remain in pole position to capture the winger and there are suggestions that a deal could be pushed over the line in the next few days.



But Napoli have continued to push and coach Ancelotti has made a personal intervention to turn the tide in the Italian club’s favour.

The Napoli coach is trying to convince the player to move to the San Paolo, putting emphasis on the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.
 


Arsenal will miss out on Europe’s elite competition for the third season running next term.   
 