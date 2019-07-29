Claim From Italy: Arsenal Possible For Sami Khedira But Wolves Interest Strong

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are considered a potential destination for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, however Wolves' interest in the German is also strong.



Khedira has found the door to a first team spot at Juventus closed this summer by the arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.













The former Real Madrid midfielder is not part of Maurizio Sarri's plans for next season and Juventus could agree to terminate his contract to move him on.



Khedira was at Arsenal's Emirates Cup pre-season tournament at the weekend and, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, a move to the Gunners is possible.



However, it is claimed that Wolves' interest in the midfielder is serious and a link-up with Nuno's side cannot be discounted.







Wolves are attracted to the idea of adding Khedira's experience in the middle of the park, believing he would also bring quality.



However, if Arsenal make Khedira an offer he could be attracted to the idea of a move to the Emirates Stadium.



With Mesut Ozil on the books at Arsenal, Khedira has a big friend at the north London club.



He also has interest from elsewhere and it has been claimed his preference lies in a return to Germany, to join a club in the Bundesliga.

