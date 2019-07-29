Crystal Palace and West Ham Concerned About Fitness of Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and West Ham United are unsure on a swoop for Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe due to concerns over his knee.



Monaco are willing to let the 27-year-old move on this summer and have slapped a €15m price tag on his head.













Sidibe has popped up on Crystal Palace and West Ham's radar, but the Premier League sides have pause for thought over launching a raid on the Stade Louis II for him.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the London pair are concerned about the state of Sidibe's right knee.



Whether they will still consider a move before the Premier League transfer window closes remains to be seen.







Sidibe was snapped up by Monaco from fellow Ligue 1 side Lille in 2016 and won the league title in his first campaign at the club.



Monaco though believe they can do without the right-back and the door is open for a move elsewhere on acceptable terms.



He has been capped 18 times by France since making his international bow in 2016 and won the World Cup in 2018.

