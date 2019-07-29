XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/07/2019 - 13:24 BST

Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Holding Out For More Money From Trabzonspor

 




Trabzonspor are yet to meet the wage demands of former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge as the two sides continue to hold talks over the move.

The striker is available on a free transfer after he left Liverpool this summer following the end of his contract with the Reds.  


 



His representatives have been looking at options at a number of clubs in England and in Europe and he has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor.

The Turkish outfit are in talks with intermediaries, mandated by Sturridge to conduct the negotiations on his behalf in Turkey.
 


However, a deal has not been agreed yet and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sturridge is holding out for more money than offered by Trabzonspor at the moment.



The club have offered a contract worth €2m per year to the striker but the former Red believes that being a free agent means he is entitled to a better deal.

Sturridge has demanded a contract worth €3m per season and wants a signing-on bonus of €2m from Trabzonspor.
 


Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days as the two sides look to reach a compromise for Sturridge’s move to Turkey to go through.   
 