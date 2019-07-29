Hertha Berlin Yet To Wrap Up Capture of Watford Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with Watford for the signature of forward Dodi Lukebakio this summer.



The Belgian impressed during his loan stint at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and has several German clubs chasing him in the ongoing transfer window.













Hertha Berlin are in pole position to sign him and have had an agreement in place with the player since last week despite speculation of Eintracht Frankfurt trying to hijack the deal.



Watford are prepared to sell the attacker and it has been claimed that two clubs are now in talks to reach an agreement over a fee.





According to German daily the Berliner Zeitung, Hertha Berlin have offered a fee of around €20m, which has fallen short of what Watford are demanding for Lukebakio.







It has been claimed that Watford are holding out for around €25m and are waiting for Hertha Berlin to meet their financial demands.



The German club have received fresh investment of €125m this summer and are able to meet Watford’s asking price to sign Lukebakio.





Lille have also been linked with an interest in the forward, but he is believed to be keen on playing in Germany again next season.

