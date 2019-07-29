Joelinton Will Suit Premier League – Newcastle Star Impressed With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles believes that the Premier League is the perfect platform for the club’s record signing Joelinton to shine.



The Magpies forked out a fee, which could rise up to a club record of €53m, to sign the Brazilian striker from Hoffenheim during the ongoing summer transfer window.













The 22-year-old netted eleven goals in all competitions last season, but Newcastle are certain that they have signed a player who is only going to develop further and turn into a lethal front man.



He featured in Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Preston in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and Lascelles is impressed with what he saw from the club’s record signing.





The defender believes the Brazilian certainly has the physicality to play in the Premier League, while conceding he is not sure whether Joelinton will take time to adapt.







But the club captain is confident that the striker will relish playing in the top tier of English football next season.



Lascelles told BBC Newcastle: “The first impressions are that he’s a big lad, he’s fast, he’s strong and he’s very athletic.





“I am not sure what the German league is like – I am not sure whether he’s going to need to adapt, or anything.



“But, personally, I think he is going to be raring to go. He’ll be ready.



“I think the Premier League will suit him perfect.”



Newcastle will hope to have Joelinton in the starting eleven when they open their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at St. James’ Park on 11th August.

