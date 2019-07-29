Jurgen Klopp Lays Down Law On Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has ruled out another loan move for Liverpool winger and Rangers target Ryan Kent this summer.



The 22-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Rangers and the Glasgow giants are again keen on taking him back for the 2019/20 campaign as well.













Steven Gerrard wants the player as part of his Rangers squad for next season, but it seems the only way Kent is going back to Ibrox this summer if they can buy him from Liverpool.



Klopp stressed that Kent needs a club where he can settle down and play football and insisted that another loan move is out of question for him at the moment.





"His time is over for loans", the Liverpool manager was quoted as saying by the BBC after his side's pre-season defeat by Napoli at Murrayfield.







"At the age, he is now, he needs to find a place where he can settle.



“We will see what happens but a loan is not planned."





The Liverpool boss was impressed with Kent’s development at Rangers and believes the loan move to Ibrox was the right thing for him last summer.



"He came back as a completely different player and it was a very important year for him.



"It helped being with a good manager, at a good club, with good competition, and it was exactly the right thing for him at the right moment."



Liverpool want £8m in order to sell Kent and it remains to be seen whether Rangers decide to back Gerrard with the funds need to get the deal over the line.

