X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/07/2019 - 10:45 BST

Juventus Set Face Against Selling Player Despite Arsenal Link

 




Juventus have ruled out selling defender Daniele Rugani this summer amidst suggestions of Arsenal wanting him to replace Laurent Koscielny.

Koscielny has burned his bridges with Arsenal this summer after refusing to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour and effectively going on strike to force through a move.  


 



The club captain could be sold soon and Unai Emery wants to bring in a replacement in order to improve Arsenal's failing defence.

Rugani is believed to be a target for the club and Arsenal are considering making a move to take him to north London this summer.
 


But according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Serie A champions are in no mood to sell the centre-back this summer despite rumours of him leaving resurfacing this summer.



He was close to leaving last summer when Chelsea wanted him but the Italian recently insisted that it was eventually a good decision to continue at Juventus.

Juventus see him as an eventual key man in their ageing defence and believe he could be a future defensive leader.
 


Arsenal have a little over a week to conduct all their incoming transfer business as the transfer window closes on 8th August for Premier League clubs.   
 