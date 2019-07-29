Leeds United’s Ryan Kent Interest Continues But Rangers Have Big Advantage

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers hold an advantage over Leeds United in the chase for Ryan Kent due to the early closure of the transfer window in England.



Liverpool are ready to let Kent, who spent last season on loan at Rangers, move on again this summer, but want a permanent transfer.













However, according to LeedsLive, sources close to Kent believe that a loan is still the most likely option for the player this summer.



It is claimed that few clubs can afford to splurge the £8m that Liverpool are looking for to sell Kent, with financial fair play regulations being closely watched.



Leeds remain keen on Kent, but would not be in a position to complete a permanent transfer.







Rangers too want Kent back at Ibrox, but favour another loan deal rather than an expensive purchase.



And the Gers hold a key advantage over Leeds as if Liverpool stick to their stance that they want to sell Kent right through to 8th August, Steven Gerrard's men will then become the only game in town for the winger.



With Championship clubs falling into line with the Premier League in closing their transfer window early in the summer, on 8th August, Leeds are at a disadvantage against Rangers.



Like other leagues across Europe, the Scottish league has not chosen to shut its window early and Rangers have until 2nd September to do deals.



As such, Ibrox may soon become Kent's most likely destination for a loan switch.

