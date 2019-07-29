Lyon Star Would Not Say Bad Things About Manchester United If Striker Asked Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Rafael has conceded that he cannot advise Moussa Dembele against the idea of joining the Old Trafford outfit.



Dembele has emerged as a target for Manchester United as the English giants look to find a replacement for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of next week’s Premier League deadline day.













The former Celtic star has been closely watched and Lyon will be wary about the possibility of losing one of their top stars.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester United could move for Dembele this week, if they offload Lukaku,





The striker moved to Lyon only last summer, with Les Gones snapping him up from Scottish champions Celtic.







Former Manchester United full-back Rafael admits that while he would like Dembele to stay at Lyon, he cannot say anything bad about Manchester United if his team-mate asks for advice.



“I will not lie to him”, Rafael said when asked what he would say to Dembele about Manchester United.





“I spent almost eight years there, I will not say bad things about Manchester.



“But I want him to stay here.”



Lukaku is the subject of interest from both Inter and Juventus, though neither Serie A side have yet agreed a fee to take him from Old Trafford.

