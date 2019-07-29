Manchester United Linked Wissam Ben Yedder Rejects China Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked striker Wissam Ben Yedder has rebuffed a lucrative offer from China in order to continue playing in Europe next season.



The 28-year-old hitman netted 30 goals last season in all competitions and has been heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla this summer.













Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him as a possible replacement for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku and his €40m release clause makes him an attainable target for several clubs.



Ben Yedder has also been attracting interest from China and it has been claimed that he received a lucrative offer to play for a Chinese Super League club.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Frenchman has rejected the offer and wants to continue to play in Europe next season.







A contract offer of €12m plus add-ons was presented to him by a Chinese club, but the striker believes it is better for him to stay in Europe.



Ben Yedder wants to be part of France’s European Championship campaign next year and is aware a move to China is likely to kill that dream.





He has also been linked with a move to Italy with Roma, AC Milan and Napoli believed to be interested in him.

